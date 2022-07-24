The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power trailer released

Fans got an exclusive teaser and sneak peeks at many scenes.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power enthralled Comic-Con Hall H. The series’ producers and ensemble cast appeared in Hall H, delighting the 6,500 fans who camped overnight in San Diego to see the spectacle.

They worked hard to be part of the Comic-Con launch of the series, and in return, they got an exclusive teaser, sneak peeks at many scenes, and other goodies that were only available in Hall H.

The Late Show host and Tolkien aficionado Stephen Colbert moderated the event. He joined showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, Executive Producer Lindsey Weber, and 21 cast members for a panel that was one of the largest for a single series at Comic-Con.

During the 90-minute event, the cast and creators met fans in person for the first time. They talked about how much they love J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium and how satisfying it is to bring the beloved author’s legendary Second Age to life, from the series’ new and legendary characters to the amazing realms of Middle-earth, including Numenor, which has never been seen on screen.

Hall H fans got an all-new SDCC trailer from showrunners Payne & McKay. The teaser focuses on the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth and shows some of the scary people the heroes will have to deal with.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay run the show “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado serve as executive producers. Bayona, Charlotte Brändström, and Wayne Che Yip co-direct.