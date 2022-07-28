This summer, “Too Hot to Handle” will turn up in Korea

According to ALLKPOP, the popular American-British dating reality show Too Hot to Handle will be available in Korean this summer on Wavve.

The show is titled ‘Sum+fing’ (combining “sum” with “surfing”), the brand new Wavve original dating reality series invites young single males and females to meet and mingle on Sum-topia, a beautiful paradise island.

The five famous MCs will be present for each and every moment of the contestants’ vacation in paradise, providing insightful and entertaining commentary on each and every action.

The reality show is set to premiere in August and will be hosted by Jo Se Ho, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo, Lee Mi Joo, and Uhm Ji Yoon.