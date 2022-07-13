Thor: Love And Thunder to join 100 Crore Club

Thor: Love and Thunder will make between Rs 5 and 6 crores on Day 6.

Chris Hemsworth’s movies will have made between 75.80 and 76.80 crores.

It is now on its way to joining the 100 Crore Club.

Thor: Love and Thunder Day 6 early box office trends: On Thursday, the movie directed by Taika Waititi made a lot of money at the box office. The film, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, grossed 18.60 crores on its first day. This made it the fifth biggest Hollywood opening in India.

Fans were very excited for Thor 4 to come out in theatres, and the box office numbers show just how excited they were. The Marvel movie also did well in its extended opening weekend. It made 64.80 crores*, which is a lot. But, as expected, the movie’s earnings went down on Monday. It only made 6 crores, which is a lot less than it made on the first day.

Now, the latest estimates from the trade show that Thor: Love and Thunder will make between Rs 5 and 6 crores on Day 6. Even though the Monday haul went down, the haul as a whole looks to be very good. If this number stays the same, Chris Hemsworth movies will have made between 75.80 and 76.80 crores*.

As the media already reported, the film directed by Taika Waititi has made more money than Jurassic World: Dominion did in its entire run. It is now on its way to joining the 100 Crore Club. Thor 4 is one of the most-anticipated movies, and people had a lot of hopes for it. But the movie got average reviews from the people who saw it. No matter what, the movie keeps doing well at the box office. It’s all because Marvel Studio has built up a loyal fan base over the years.

