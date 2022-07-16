Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham faces criticism for being ‘out of touch’ with ‘Posh Spice’ TikTok

Victoria Beckham faces criticism for being ‘out of touch’ with ‘Posh Spice’ TikTok

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham faces criticism for being ‘out of touch’ with ‘Posh Spice’ TikTok

Victoria Beckham faces criticism for being ‘out of touch’ with ‘Posh Spice’

Advertisement
  • Beckham earlier promoted her TikTok account on Instagram.
  • Her initial videos were criticized by users for being “out of touch.”

The former “Spice Girls” member, Victoria Beckham joined the social media platform on Thursday, and one of her initial videos was criticized by users for being “out of touch.”

Advertisement

Beckham, 48, took a spin on the viral “Tell me you’re…” challenge creating a video where she said, “Tell me you’re posh, without telling me you’re posh. I’ll go first,” referencing her time as “Posh Spice.”

@victoriabeckham #StitchPosh ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

On Thursday, Beckham promoted her TikTok account on Instagram and wrote, “The devil works fast, but I work faster.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Victoria Beckham extreme daily wellness routine
Victoria Beckham extreme daily wellness routine

The mother of four is the new face of Vogue Australia's cover....

The next thing observed was a server giving Beckham a salmon meal. It’s about to become SPICYYY, said the TikTok U.K. official account.

Due to the UK economy, many followers expressed their displeasure in the fashion designer’s comment area. According to Bloomberg, the likelihood of a recession in the coming year is “50-50.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story