Victoria Beckham faces criticism for being ‘out of touch’ with ‘Posh Spice’

Beckham earlier promoted her TikTok account on Instagram.

Her initial videos were criticized by users for being “out of touch.”

The former “Spice Girls” member, Victoria Beckham joined the social media platform on Thursday, and one of her initial videos was criticized by users for being “out of touch.”

Beckham, 48, took a spin on the viral “Tell me you’re…” challenge creating a video where she said, “Tell me you’re posh, without telling me you’re posh. I’ll go first,” referencing her time as “Posh Spice.”

On Thursday, Beckham promoted her TikTok account on Instagram and wrote, “The devil works fast, but I work faster.”

The next thing observed was a server giving Beckham a salmon meal. It’s about to become SPICYYY, said the TikTok U.K. official account.

Due to the UK economy, many followers expressed their displeasure in the fashion designer’s comment area. According to Bloomberg, the likelihood of a recession in the coming year is “50-50.”