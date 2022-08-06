Aafat Song: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya’s sizzling chemistry

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger has released third song Aafat.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi in all languages, the soothing song will keep you hooked.

The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood.

Advertisement

The third melody named Aafat from the impending container Indian film of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger is out.

The video melody shows the sizzling science of Vijay and Ananya and they make such an ideal on-screen pair.

Formed by Tanishk Bagchi in all dialects, the relieving melody, and dance moves will keep you snared to the screen.

Sharing the video melody on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda expressed,”Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT.”

The Hindi tune is murmured by Zahrah Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the Telugu variant is by Simha and Sravana Bhargavi, and Tamil is sung by Deepak Blue and Haripriya,

Malayalam is by Manzoor Ibrahim and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Kananda rendition is warbled by Santosh Venky and Divya Ramachandra.

Advertisement

You can watch the song here:

Advertisement

The melodies that were recently let out of Liger turned out to be truly a fury among devoted music darlings.

While first melody Akdi Pakdi was an enthusiastic dance number for certain speedy beats, second track Waat Laga Denge from Liger was a greater amount of an adrenaline-siphoning mass hymn decorated with each component that can propel anybody to move to the vivacious beats.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-anticipated container India films is delivering August 25.

The film denotes the presentation of the entertainer in Bollywood. In the forthcoming games, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a discourse imperfection.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy assume unmistakable parts in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing an appearance job in Liger. In relationship with Puri associates, the film is being delivered mutually by Karan Johar’s creation house Dharma Productions.