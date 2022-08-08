Aamir Khan recalls being pulled up in school assembly for late fees

When Aamir Khan opened up on why he gave up alcohol

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11th, 2022.

Advait Chandan, who also directed Aamir’s Secret Superstar, is directing the film.

Aamir Khan is presently anticipating the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, his much anticipated movie that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.

Advait Chandan, who also helmed Aamir's Secret Superstar in 2017, is the film's director. Forrest Gump, an Academy Award-winning movie from 1994 starring Tom Hanks, has an official Hindi remake called Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir recently revealed how as a child, he and his siblings would frequently miss paying their school fees because of family debt.

The 3 Idiots actor discussed how he went through a difficult time for eight years in an interview with Humans of Bombay. He revealed that the charge schedule in his day was as follows: $6 for the sixth standard, $7 for the seventh standard, $8 for the eighth standard, and so on. However, Faisal Khan, Farhat Khan, and Nikhat Khan, Aamir’s siblings, would frequently be late with their tuition payments.

The principal, according to the actor, would issue them one or two warnings before announcing their names during assembly in front of the entire school.

Aamir, the eldest child of film producer Tahir Hussain, initially appeared as a child actor in the 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat. As an adult, he played Juhi Chawla’s opposite in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In later years, he appeared in a number of films, including Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, Fanaa, Dil, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Rang De Basanti, Ghajini, Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Sarfarosh, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and many others.

On August 11th, 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha, an Aamir film, is scheduled for release. produced by Viacom18 Studios, Paramount Pictures, and Aamir Khan Productions.