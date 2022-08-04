Alia Bhatt gets trolled for copying Kareena Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy has become one of the hottest topics in bollywood.

People are doing everything in their power to insult the actress.

Alia respond to the trolls when asked about the timing of her pregnancy in a media interview.

Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the new chapter in her life, motherhood. she got trolled for her statement on being asked about taking a break from work.

Celebrities love the spotlight, and fans are constantly hoping to catch a peek of their favourite stars. Although the world of glitz and glamour seems magical, it also offers advantages and disadvantages. Being a celebrity is difficult since they are frequently the targets of pointless trolling.

Given that their private lives are publicly broadcast on social media, celebrities often struggle to handle the hate and cruel remarks made by internet users.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is renowned for being incredibly quiet, frequently encounters harassment on social media. But the actress understands how to put a stop to it once and for all.

Trolls have made Alia Bhatt their continuous target since since she revealed her pregnancy. People are doing everything in their power to insult the actress, from questioning the timing of her pregnancy to criticising her for wearing heels.

While promoting her next movies, Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy has become one of the hottest topics in Hollywood.

The actress was recently questioned about how she is handling the workload while pregnant while she was at an event in Delhi. When asked about her intentions to take a sabbatical, the soon-to-be mother Alia replied:

“Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai nahi. Kaam Karna Mujhe sukoon deta hai, mera passion hai.. it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main to Matlab 100 saal ki umar tak bhi kaam karungi.”

However, when the video went viral, several netizens found Alia’s comment similar to her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. They flooded the comment section and started trolling the actress. While one user wrote, “Stop being Kareena, be urself”, another one took to the comment section to write, “I swear I thought she does act like Kareena kapoor a lot try to b sound like her too and sometimes she talks like deepika lol she is so over hyped and too much attention is given to her.” Another netizen’s comment can be read as “Kitna fekti hai yaar privilege hai to kuch bhi 100 saal.”

People mocked Alia Bhatt savagely when she announced her happy news to the public. Alia did, however, respond to the trolls lately when asked about the timing of her pregnancy during a media appearance.

The actress responded to people’s negative remarks about her pregnancy announcement by saying that she knew they would happen because everything wonderful comes with a drawback. When asked about her pregnancy announcement, the actress claimed it was the most beautiful moment of her life. She’d stated:

“It was a beautiful experience. There was so much love and positivity. We received so much warmth. When you talk about the noisy people, that I expected because every beautiful thing has a detractor. Chaand pe bhi daag hai.”