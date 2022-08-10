Amanda Seyfried opens up on doing inappropriate scenes.

She alleged that she was forced to do “nude sequences.”

Seyfried consented to do those scenes out of concern for her employment.

Advertisement

Amanda Seyfried opens up about doing inappropriate scenes. In her most recent interview, Amanda revealed some dark secrets about the entertainment business.

The Dropout actress opened up about her “tough recollections” from the beginning of her acting career in an interview with Porter magazine.

The Mamma Mia! actress alleged that she was forced to do “nude sequences” as a teenager and thrown into “uncomfortable” conditions on production.

Seyfried consented to do those scenes out of concern for her employment. The 19-year-old blonde beauty made her acting debut in Mean Girls and even Veronica Mars in 2004.

“Are you kidding me, I’m 19 and I walk around without my panties on? She asked, “How did I let that happen?

Oh, I understand why: I was just 19 and worried about upsetting people and losing my job. That’s the reason,” the Chloe actress joked.

Advertisement

Seyfried remembers viewing the HBO television program Big Love with her parents in 2008 and being “horrified” to recognize herself performing “inappropriate intimate sequences.”

“I was watching and all of a sudden, a scene with two individuals having sex cut in, and it was me! having sex! “I simply kept thinking, ‘No, no, no!'” the 36-year-old said.

Compared to what I remembered, it was a lot more graphic. I was appalled,” she continued.