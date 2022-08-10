Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amanda Seyfried opens up on doing inappropriate scenes

Amanda Seyfried opens up on doing inappropriate scenes

Articles
Advertisement
Amanda Seyfried opens up on doing inappropriate scenes

Amanda Seyfried wins best limited series actress at Golden Globe’23

Advertisement
  • Amanda Seyfried opens up on doing inappropriate scenes.
  • She alleged that she was forced to do “nude sequences.”
  • Seyfried consented to do those scenes out of concern for her employment.
Advertisement

Amanda Seyfried opens up about doing inappropriate scenes. In her most recent interview, Amanda revealed some dark secrets about the entertainment business.

The Dropout actress opened up about her “tough recollections” from the beginning of her acting career in an interview with Porter magazine.

The Mamma Mia! actress alleged that she was forced to do “nude sequences” as a teenager and thrown into “uncomfortable” conditions on production.

Seyfried consented to do those scenes out of concern for her employment. The 19-year-old blonde beauty made her acting debut in Mean Girls and even Veronica Mars in 2004.

“Are you kidding me, I’m 19 and I walk around without my panties on? She asked, “How did I let that happen?

Oh, I understand why: I was just 19 and worried about upsetting people and losing my job. That’s the reason,” the Chloe actress joked.

Advertisement

Seyfried remembers viewing the HBO television program Big Love with her parents in 2008 and being “horrified” to recognize herself performing “inappropriate intimate sequences.”

“I was watching and all of a sudden, a scene with two individuals having sex cut in, and it was me! having sex! “I simply kept thinking, ‘No, no, no!'” the 36-year-old said.

Compared to what I remembered, it was a lot more graphic. I was appalled,” she continued.

Also Read

Amanda Seyfried speaks on Ariana Grande role in ‘Wicked’
Amanda Seyfried speaks on Ariana Grande role in ‘Wicked’

Amanda Seyfried "bent over backwards" to secure Ariana Grande's role in "Wicked."...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story