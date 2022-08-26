Anand Ahuja and Anil Kapoor distribute sweets for Sonam’s baby

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went back to her house early on Friday afternoon.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went back to her house early on Friday afternoon. Nearly a week after the birth of her son.

Anil and Sunita Kapoor, as well as other family members, welcomed the new mother and child into the house with open arms. Anand Ahuja, the baby’s proud father, left the Kapoor home shortly after mum and baby had settled in. To give boxes of candy to the journalists and police officers waiting outside.

Anil, the new grandfather, was with the new dad as they thanked the media for their congratulations and good wishes.

See the video here:

Last Saturday, Sonam and Anand revealed in a statement that they had given birth to a child. “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed,” The sentence was read.

The family is thrilled to welcome their newest member, according to Anil. “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel,” In a statement, the seasoned actor stated.

In 2018, Sonam and Anand exchanged vows in a small ceremony at the Kapoors’ home. The name of the baby has not yet been revealed by the couple.