Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in pink before Liger’s release.

One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood is Ananya Panday.

She made her acting debut in the 2019 movie Student of the Year 2, and since then she has been in the spotlight all the time.

The actress is busy right now promoting her most-anticipated movie, “Liger,” which stars Vijay Devarakonda, a big star in South India.

About that, Ananya just shared some photos from when she went to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the city to get blessings before Liger came out. She wore a pink suit and, as usual, looked pretty. While sharing the photos, she wrote, “Satnam Waheguru… Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh”.

In the upcoming movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who has trouble speaking, and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. In addition to Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will play important roles in the movie. Liger is an Indian movie that will come out on August 25.

Ananya is also in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav, who was in The White Tiger. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh wrote the script for the movie. It’s about three friends coming of age in the digital age. Recently, Pinkvilla told the world that Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 will also star Ananya.

