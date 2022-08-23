Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andrew Garfield reveals he fasted a lot and was celibate

Andrew Garfield reveals he fasted a lot and was celibate

Articles
Advertisement
Andrew Garfield reveals he fasted a lot and was celibate

Andrew Garfield reveals he fasted a lot and was celibate

Advertisement
  • Andrew is shown as a pious individual who abstains from earthly pleasures in the 2016 film set in the 17th century.
  • the actor revealed that he did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, and was celibate for six months
  • the actor added: “There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think.”
Advertisement

Andrew Garfield discusses the preparations he had to do in order to portray a Jesuit priest in Silence.

Andrew is shown as a pious individual who abstains from earthly pleasures in the 2016 film set in the 17th century.

Speaking about his journey in an episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, the actor added: “I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot,” Garfield said in Monday’s episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast.

“It was very cool, man,” he continued. “I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

Advertisement

Speaking upon the drawbacks and misconceptions of method acting, the Spider Man actor added: “There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think.”

He continued: “People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an a–hole to everyone on set. It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances and being really nice to the crew simultaneously and being a normal human being and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.”

Also Read

Andrew Garfield to play Richard Branson in new series
Andrew Garfield to play Richard Branson in new series

Andrew Garfield will play Richard Branson in a new six-part TV series....

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story