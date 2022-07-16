Andrew Garfield to play Richard Branson in new series

Andrew Garfield will play Richard Branson in a new six-part TV series.

Hot Air is expected to have a fast-paced, witty view of the business world.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and Paddington 2 writer Jon Croker at the helm.

Andrew Garfield is hanging up his tight spidey suit for a bespoke tailored suit as he gets ready to portray Richard Branson in a new limited series that charts the rise of Virgin Airways.

Based on the 1994 book Dirty Tricks, the programme Hot Air, which will be directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, is expected to have a fast-paced, witty view of the business world similar to that of the Oscar-winning Adam McKay film The Big Short.

The new six-part series is reportedly being pitched to a number of streaming providers, and with Leitch and Paddington 2 writer Jon Croker at the helm, it will be impossible to pass up. The television show will be based on the events of journalist Martyn Gregory’s book, which details the conflict between British Airways and Virgin Airways that led to Richard Branson’s £3.5 million lawsuit against the competitor company.

Many are already demanding for the actor to return to the franchise after his well-received appearance in the Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially given how the new multi-versal plotline enables anyone and everyone to join the cinematic celebration.

Spider-Man No Way Home, which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and many more, is arguably the greatest Spider-Man movie of all time and brings the series to a satisfying conclusion.

