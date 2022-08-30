Anoushey chastises Bakhtawar Bhutto over Sindh flood comments

Pakistan’s floods affect 2 million people, many criticise the government’s response.

Anoushey Ashraf argues that the government’s responsibility is improved governance, not weather control.

She calls such statements “tone-deaf” and criticised officials’ lack of responsibility.

In a tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari criticised the critics of the government.

“Floods are NOT caused by bad governance. #Rain spells since June with some non stop since July & still continue. NOT due to blocked drains but sheer volume – cities are under water. #Sindh hit the worst. Affected the lives of millions – either help contribute or stay silent.”

#Floods are NOT caused by bad governance. #Rain spells since June with some non stop since July & still continue. NOT due to blocked drains but sheer volume – cities are under water. #Sindh hit the worst. Affected the lives of millions – either help contribute or stay silent. — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) August 26, 2022

So, Anoushey Ashraf went on Instagram to say that even though the government can’t change the weather, it should do a better job of running the country to deal with the situation. If precautions had been taken first, the damage would have been less.

Effective climate change measures are also the government’s responsibility.

