Anoushey chastises Bakhtawar Bhutto over Sindh flood comments

With a new video, Anoushey Ashraf evokes nostalgia
MTV VJ Anoushey Ashraf found peace in the northern areas of Chitral....
As Pakistan’s floods affect 2 million people, many criticise the government’s response. Anoushey Ashraf indirectly schooled Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari when she blamed nature.
In a tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari criticised the critics of the government.
“Floods are NOT caused by bad governance. #Rain spells since June with some non stop since July & still continue. NOT due to blocked drains but sheer volume – cities are under water. #Sindh hit the worst. Affected the lives of millions – either help contribute or stay silent.”
#Floods are NOT caused by bad governance. #Rain spells since June with some non stop since July & still continue. NOT due to blocked drains but sheer volume – cities are under water. #Sindh hit the worst. Affected the lives of millions – either help contribute or stay silent.
— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) August 26, 2022
So, Anoushey Ashraf went on Instagram to say that even though the government can’t change the weather, it should do a better job of running the country to deal with the situation. If precautions had been taken first, the damage would have been less.
She termed such statements “tone-deaf” and criticised officials’ lack of responsibility.
Effective climate change measures are also the government’s responsibility.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.