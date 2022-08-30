Anoushey chastises Bakhtawar Bhutto over Sindh flood comments

Advertisement
Articles
  • Pakistan’s floods affect 2 million people, many criticise the government’s response.
  • Anoushey Ashraf argues that the government’s responsibility is improved governance, not weather control.
  • She calls such statements “tone-deaf” and criticised officials’ lack of responsibility.
As Pakistan’s floods affect 2 million people, many criticise the government’s response. Anoushey Ashraf indirectly schooled Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari when she blamed nature.

In a tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari criticised the critics of the government.

“Floods are NOT caused by bad governance. #Rain spells since June with some non stop since July & still continue. NOT due to blocked drains but sheer volume – cities are under water. #Sindh hit the worst. Affected the lives of millions – either help contribute or stay silent.”

So, Anoushey Ashraf went on Instagram to say that even though the government can’t change the weather, it should do a better job of running the country to deal with the situation. If precautions had been taken first, the damage would have been less.

Anoushey Ashraf

She termed such statements “tone-deaf” and criticised officials’ lack of responsibility.

Effective climate change measures are also the government’s responsibility.

