Ayan Mukerji believes that ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ is a masterpiece

On Thursday, “Dance Ka Bhoot,” the third song from the upcoming movie “Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva,” was released. The tune, according to director Ayan Mukerji, is a masterpiece that the producers have produced.

He says, “It has been a tremendous experience working with Pritam Da, Arijit and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Despite a lot of challenges which we faced while filming for this song, we have managed to create a masterpiece for our audience.”

“Both ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’ have received so much love from the audience and we are expecting to get the same reaction to this song as well.”

This music video, which was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and stars Ranbir Kapoor as DJ Shiva, is the ideal blend of the actor's amazing dancing routines and an enthusiastic, vibrant atmosphere that will make you shimmy as you lose yourself in the music.

The song, titled “Celebration of Brahmastra,” has vocals by Bollywood great Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s words, and Pritam’s music.

When discussing the song, Ranbir said: “I am extremely excited to present our latest track to the audience ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’. This is my character Shiva’s introduction song in the film, and I can’t wait for my fans to groove to it. I am sure that the audiences will show the same love and response to ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ like they have given to ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director Pritam adds, “Dance Ka Bhoot is Brahmastra’s third track, and this song has amazing dance beats. I am sure the youth of the country will enjoy the song as much as Ranbir did while shooting for it.”

The epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It will hit theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.