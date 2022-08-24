Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes ‘viral’

Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes ‘viral’

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes ‘viral’

Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes viral

Advertisement
  • Ayesha appeared like a princess warrior in her most recent photos.
  • She is capturing beautiful moments from her trip to Greece.
  • She was wearing a feathery black outfit and a face chain.
Advertisement

Ayesha Omar, a diva in Lollywood sets the internet on fire after she posted  her  recent photos from holiday in Greece. The actress from Bulbulay has been recording her travels and showing her fans the breathtaking beauty of Mykonos, Greece.

As a “Mykonian Warrior,” the Karachi Se Lahore actor has quite the wanderlust, chasing the golden hour, dining at upscale places, and visiting the island. Undoubtedly, Ayesha’s gorgeous images are motivating her fans to book trips.

The Habs star also shared an ethereal snap of a beautiful sunset. Ayesha appeared like a princess warrior in her most recent photos, wearing a feathery black outfit and a face chain.

“That great ball of Fire: Respect. And Him: Gratitude,” read the description on one of the photo galleries featuring breathtaking pictures of the actor taken during the golden hour.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Advertisement

Ayesha was last observed at her  work. In addition to his appearance in Rehbra, Ayesha is presently working on the Pak-Turk television production Selahuddin Eyyubi alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

Also Read

Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York
Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York

  Ayesha Omer know the art of Mesmerizing her fans with her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story