Ayesha Omar’s latest photos goes ‘viral’

Ayesha Omar, a diva in Lollywood sets the internet on fire after she posted her recent photos from holiday in Greece. The actress from Bulbulay has been recording her travels and showing her fans the breathtaking beauty of Mykonos, Greece.

As a “Mykonian Warrior,” the Karachi Se Lahore actor has quite the wanderlust, chasing the golden hour, dining at upscale places, and visiting the island. Undoubtedly, Ayesha’s gorgeous images are motivating her fans to book trips.

The Habs star also shared an ethereal snap of a beautiful sunset. Ayesha appeared like a princess warrior in her most recent photos, wearing a feathery black outfit and a face chain.

“That great ball of Fire: Respect. And Him: Gratitude,” read the description on one of the photo galleries featuring breathtaking pictures of the actor taken during the golden hour.

Ayesha was last observed at her work. In addition to his appearance in Rehbra, Ayesha is presently working on the Pak-Turk television production Selahuddin Eyyubi alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

