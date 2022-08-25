Behroze Sabzwari opens up about why marriages are failing

Behroze Sabzwari is a very honest person, and everyone knows that he and his daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf are very close.

He has always said wonderful things about her. Syra Yousuf said in an interview that she and Shehroze both believe in co-parenting and that Nooreh still goes to see her grandparents just like she did before.

Safina Behroze and Behroze Sabzwari have been married for 36 years, and they remain in love. Behroze Sabzwari discussed the reasons why marriages are failing today while he was on Fuchsia.

When his son Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Syra Yousuf had a highly public breakup, his family also experienced this.

Luxurious weddings, according to Behroze, are one of the numerous reasons that marriages fail because they raise people’s expectations of one another and present life through rose-colored glasses, but in reality, things are very different.

He added that a major factor contributing to failed marriages is a lack of communication between the partners. He added that people should be more dependable and truthful with one another.