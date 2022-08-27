BLACKPINK drop special performance of ‘Pink Venom.’

BLACKPINK recently released a live video of their brand-new song, Pink Venom.

The K-pop girl group wowed the crowd with their charisma and pink stage lighting during their special performance.

For those who are unfamiliar, Pink Venom is the combination of the terms poison and the colour that represents a group, as stated by a representative of YG Entertainment.

Since its debut on August 19, 2022, the official music video for the South Korean girl group’s song Pink Venom has amassed 2 million views on YouTube.

The trio will also make a reappearance on September 16 when their second full album, Born Pink, is released.

Beginning in Seoul on October 15, 2022, the Born Pink tour will run through Auckland, New Zealand, on June 21, 2023.

