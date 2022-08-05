Brad Pitt shares advice to Bad Bunny on surviving stardom.

The rapper opened out about the pressure he faces as a rising star.

The Fight Club actor imparted some vital life lessons for the Puerto Rican rapper.

The Fight Club actor imparted some vital life lessons for the Puerto Rican rapper, one of the biggest global music superstars on the planet, as the most recent action-packed movie is currently playing in theatres everywhere.

The 58-year-old Fury actor compared the rapper’s popularity today to his in the 1990s. He remarked, “You know what, it does sound like my ’90s.”

“And then I discovered that you just keep making it; paying attention to anything else has no bearing on the result. And you take considerably more pleasure in life,” he continued.

The World War Z actor gave the young star a life lesson, saying, “Well, one is, like, being around people you love and respect. And just go with what you find interesting.

Bad Bunny, who made his acting debut with Bullet Train, revealed earlier in an interview: “Working with Pitt was a very amazing experience. It seemed like a dream.”

