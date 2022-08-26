Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account ahead of her collaborative release with Elton John

Britney Spears is releasing a new single.

Britney Spears is dedicated to maintaining her happiness. The pop star recently cancelled her Instagram account and moved to Twitter hours later to explain to her fans why. After six years, Spears is releasing a new single, and her nerves are in overdrive. The song will be a collaboration between her and the iconic vocalist Elton John.

Spears emphasised in her tweets her desire to live a drama-free existence, writing, “I’m learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today.” She went on to write, “I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.” In addition, she encouraged her almost 56 million followers to be fearless like when [she] was younger and not be so scared” constantly.

Additionally, she discussed her two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. “I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!!” Spears then concluded, “Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!”

As for her impending duet with Elton, Spears wrote in another tweet, “it’s going to be amazing!” “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!!” She further disclosed that the situation was becoming quite heated “I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

