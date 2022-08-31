Advertisement
BTS ascends to the top of the Billboard World Albums chart

South Korea will conduct survey for BTS to exempt from compulsory military service

  • The anthology album Proof has returned to the top spot on the World Albums chart.
  • Jungkook’s collaboration with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” remained in Billboard’s Hot 100 for ninth week.
  • The song is ranked at No. 44 on the U.S. charts.
BTS maintains its position at the top of the Billboard charts with the anthology album Proof.

According to Soompi, the septet’s anthology album Proof has returned to the top spot on the World Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States each week.

Moreover, the album climbed to No. 74 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart for the eleventh consecutive week.

Jungkook’s recent collaboration with American artist Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” remained in Billboard’s Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

This week, the song remained at No. 44 on the Hot 100 for the ninth consecutive week.

In its third week on the Hot 100, the boy band’s most recent collaboration Bad Decisions with American singer Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg is ranked at No. 60.

