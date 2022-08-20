BTS J-hope makes charitable move while donating to rain victims

BTS J-hope makes a charitable move while donating to rain victims.

J-Hope donated a stunning 100 million Won (about $75,900) on August 18.

The Honors Club also welcomed BTS Suga as a member earlier in March.

BTS J-hope is inducted into the Honors Club of the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association after making a substantial donation.

J-Hope donated a stunning 100 million Won (about $75,900) on August 18, according to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, to assist lessen the harm caused by damaging rain in Korea’s central region.

I appreciate J-sincere Hope’s act for the victims, said Hope Bridge association Secretary-General Kim Jung Hee.

For those who are unaware, J-Hope also belongs to Child Fund Korea’s Green Noble Club and contributed more than 100 million Won in 2018.

The boyband member gave 100 million Won in 2019 to support scholarships and an additional 100 million Won for the care of young patients.

He contributed 100 million Won in 2020 to aid youngsters from low-income households who were suffering from COVID-19.

He gave 150 million Won (about $113,700) once more in 2021 to mark his birthday.

In July, the vocalist released Jack In The Box, a solo effort.

