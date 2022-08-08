BTS member Jin sounded like ‘papa’ during Instagram conversation with Suga

Advertisement
Fans can tell that BTS members are family-oriented because of a recent online interaction between members Suga and Jin!

Currently, BTS’s Jin is getting a lot of attention for attending movie premieres, but recently, he took things to another level with his “dad aura” during his humorous Instagram exchange with his fellow BTS member, Suga.

Suga just posted on Instagram saying he was relaxing and having some spare time. According to Koreaboo, he specifically published certain photos demonstrating that he was travelling and visiting some of his former schools.

The only member to remark on one of Min Yoongi aka Suga’s photos was Jin.

Jin wrote, “Why are you so skinny? I’ve transferred you some pocket money [into your bank.] Buy yourself a meal.”

After checking his bank account, Suga said that he hadn’t actually received any money.

Jin then replied with a simple, “I’m sorry.”

The absurd conversation between BTS’s oldest members astounded fans, who noted that Jin here sounds like Suga’s “papa” in their comments.

