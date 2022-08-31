BTS RM and BIGBANG Taeyang’s unexpected crossover

RM uploaded a black-and-white photograph to his Instagram Story.

BTS’ RM and BIGBANG’s Taeyang have recently posted pictures of themselves with fans, and fans are shocked by the ‘unexpected crossover’

RM and Taeyang attended a book launch party hosted by Mok Press, which is owned by photographer Mok Jungwook, on August 30.

BTS leader RM uploaded a black-and-white photo to his Instagram Story and tagged Taeyang and photographer Mok Jungwook.

RM wrote “Congratulation” in the caption.

This is the second time in roughly two months that RM and Taeyang have attended the same event.

Previously, the two singers attended a party hosted by J-Hope of BTS prior to the release of his new album Jack in the box.

