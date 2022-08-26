Advertisement
BTS video of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif from Zero

Articles
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina were last seen together in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’.
  • The BTS video was shared on Instagram by Shah Rukh’s production house.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were most recently seen together in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018. While they are both preparing for their particular impending ventures, we got our hands on a legacy BTS video of the two and it is basically unmissable!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

The BTS video is from the arrangements of ‘Zero’ where Katrina and SRK are seen moving, practicing and having a good time while shooting. The video was shared on Instagram by Shah Rukh’s creation house.

When the video was shared, fans showered love in the remark segment. While one fan composed,  ‘Shah Rukh sir is cutiee’, another one added, ‘Queen Katrina.’

In the wake of missing from the cinema for a considerable length of time, Shah Rukh is undeniably outfitted to sizzle on screen with his impending ventures.

He has some truly fascinating line-up which incorporates, Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ which will likewise highlight Taapsee Pannu in a key job.

The genius likewise has Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ co-featuring Deepika Padukone and Johan Abraham ahead of the pack jobs. It is scheduled for a January discharge one year from now.

Aside from these, SRK is likewise a piece of Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ which likewise stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.

Katrina, then again, will next be found in ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She likewise has ‘Telephone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

