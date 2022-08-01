Camilla should take Philip’s ‘no-nonsense’ attitude to Charles

Camilla should “adopt Philip’s no-nonsense approach and give her husband a good talking-to,” Stephen Glover wrote.

Charles is accused of receiving contributions from the Bin Laden family.

Camilla commented on Prince Philip’s “philosophy” at a recent Oldie magazine event.

Camilla needs to step up in the wake of Prince Charles’ contribution issues.

Stephen Glover observed in his Daily Mail opinion piece that the Duchess of Cornwall commented on Prince Philip's "philosophy" at a recent Oldie magazine event.

“Look up and look out, say less, do more — and get on with the job.’ And that is just what I intend to do,” she stated.

The journalist expressed that Camilla “should adopt Philip’s no-nonsense approach and give her husband a good talking-to” as he becomes involved in accusations of receiving contributions from the Bin Laden family.

“She could say, for example: ‘What a damn fool you’ve been — again. You seem to be going out of your way to bring discredit to the monarchy. You can sometimes be a blithering idiot, Charles,” Glover wrote.

The journalist also spoke out about Charles’ “appalling judgement.” stating “as a consequence of his great importance, he is somehow exempt from the standards that govern the rest of us.”

“The opposite is the case. We look to our next King to provide an example of good sense — to be impeccable in his behaviour, just as his mother, the Queen, has been throughout her long reign,” he added. Previously, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s entry on their most recent royal expedition featured more fashionable details than just their antique car. The royal couple travelled in Charles’ environmentally friendly Aston Martin, which runs on wine and cheese byproducts, to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday night. Camilla was the fashion standout in a daring but stylish navy jumpsuit, driving alongside Charles in his go-to suit and distinctive handkerchief.

