Chitrangda Singh celebrates her 46 birthday at home

A private birthday celebration with her family and close friends was chosen by Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh to mark her 46th birthday today.

Chitrangda revealed her plans for a special birthday celebration this year.

She said, “This birthday is quite special as it is really intimate and I will be celebrating with my nearest and dearest ones after a while, and nothing can be better than that.”

She said, “This birthday is quite special as it is really intimate and I will be celebrating with my nearest and dearest ones after a while, and nothing can be better than that. We are planning to cook Biriyani and enjoy every bit of it! This is the first time I’m doing something like this on my birthday so I’m really excited on having my special ones with me. The last few years I couldn’t do much due to the pandemic so this time round I’m hell bent on doing it the right way!”

The “Desi Boyz” actor recently launched her second endeavour as a producer after purchasing the rights to a movie based on the true story of Subedar Yogendra Yadav, a soldier in the Kargil War and the 19-year-old recipient of the Param Veer Chakra. Subedar Yogendra Yadav served in the conflict.

“Soorma,” the actor’s debut production, was already released. The film was based on the motivational true story of hockey player Sandeep Singh, who gained notoriety for his incredible recovery following a terrible tragedy.

Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu played crucial roles in the film “Soorma.” Shaad Ali is the film’s writer and director. Chitrangda made her digital acting debut in “Modern Love Mumbai,” where she took on the roles of a struggling writer and a housewife. Her charming on-screen persona and exquisite acting have won her admiration from viewers and followers!