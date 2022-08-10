Chrissy Teigen shows off her baby’s first ultrasound scan

Chrissy Teigen, the author of Cravings, took to Instagram Story on Monday to share a glimpse of her upcoming baby

She posted a first sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound.

Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen is sharing adorable new details about her latest pregnancy on social media, and fans are loving her.

The Cravings author, who recently announced her pregnancy nearly two years after the death of her baby boy, took to Instagram Story on Monday to share a glimpse of her upcoming baby.

She posted a first sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. “Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago,” Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Less than a week ago, the Lip Sync Battle star announced on Instagram that she and husband John Legend are expecting their second child, with a photo of her growing baby bump dressed in Gucci.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote.

Teigen and Legend previously welcomed daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

Advertisement