Confidential Assignment 2 all set to release this fall

Confidential Assignment, a criminal and action-themed Korean film that debuted on January 14, 2017, is planned to be presented to international audiences this fall with a superb cast.

In the second edition of the film, Daniel Henney and Jin Sun Kyu join the cast.

The plot of the film continues with a North Korean officer and a South Korean officer joining forces to apprehend a criminal who has fled to the South.

Hyun Bin portrays the North Korean special investigative officer Rim Chul Ryung. Pinkvilla claimed that Yoo Hae Jin portrays South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae.

Daniel Henney, an American model and actor, will portray Jack, an FBI agent from the United States, while Jin Sun Kyu portrays Jang Myung Joon, the head of a criminal organisation.

YoonA of Girls’ Generation will reprise her role as Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law, Park Min Young.

Watch thetrailer of the send part of the action movie.

