Deepika Padukone provoked Ranveer Singh on a sock challenge

On Instagram on Wednesday, Deepika issued a challenge to Ranveer Singh. Deepika demonstrates how to do a silly socks challenge in a video she posted. She issued a challenge to Ranveer Singh to defeat her in the video’s caption. “Try beating that @ranveersingh,” she wrote.

The goal is to put as many socks as you can on one foot in less than 30 seconds. There were numerous socks there, and Deepika only missed the final one.

Here is a link to the video:

Ranveer replied with a witty comment saying, “I feel like I’m gonna Sock at this.”

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Deepika will next be seen in the action-thriller movie “Pathaan.” The Siddhart Anand-directed movie is scheduled to premiere on January 25, 2023.

In addition, she will appear in the films “The Intern” with Amitabh Bachchan and “Project – K” with south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

In contrast, Ranveer will next be seen in the historical comedy “Cirkus” with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The Rohit Shetty-directed movie is scheduled to open in theatres on December 25, 2022.

In addition, he will appear in Karan Johar’s “Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” which also features important performances by Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The couple recently shared photos of their “Greh Pravesh” at their opulent Alibaug home. For 22 crore rupees in 2021, Ranveer and Deepika bought a home in Alibaug.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s company, “Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP,” purchased a sea-facing luxury quadruple in Mumbai’s affluent neighbourhood next to SRK’s home Mannat for Rs119 crore.