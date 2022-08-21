Dia Mirza wishes birthday to her husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are one of the most loved-up couples in Bollywood.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are perhaps of the most adored up couple in Bollywood.

The couple never passes up on an opportunity to dole out significant relationship objectives.

Dia wedded Vaibhav in February last year in a cozy function at her home and in the midst of all their friends and family.

The couple invited their most memorable kid last year in May and named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Today denotes Vaibhav’s birthday and Dia took to her online entertainment handle to pen the best birthday wish for her better half.

The Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein entertainer imparted an image to Vaibhav from their big day and inscribed it: “Happy Birthday Husband. May you always laugh loudest, give selflessly and care deeply. You are love @vaibhav.rekhi. And we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Keep growing and spreading joy. Photo by our dearest @rohanshrestha.”

In the photograph, Dia wore a dazzling red saree with mind boggling brilliant weaving everywhere and thick brilliant boundaries. Vaibhav, then again, was wearing a white kurta and matching Nehru coat.

Reporting their wedding in 2021, Dia shared pictures and expressed, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”

In the mean time, on the work front, Dia has been going for Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak. It will likewise star Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

The film is co-delivered by Taapsee Pannu. Other than this, the entertainer will likewise be rejoining with Anubhav Sinha in his impending film Bheed featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedneka which is good to go to arrive at movie theaters on November 18.

