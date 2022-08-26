Diana was ‘desperate’ to explore ‘other sort of royalty’ before car crash

Princess Diana’s companion Richard Kay recalls her desire to return to the UK.

She also desired to visit her sons, Princes William and Harry.

The Palace put the late princess under “enormous pressure.”

Advertisement

In a conversation with the late Princess before the deadly Paris car accident, Princess Diana’s companion said that she had expressed a desire to return to UK.

The princess conveyed her desire to start over during their final phone chat, according to journalist Richard Kay, who was close friends with the late royal.

In the Diana documentary from 2021, Kay the final interviewee with Diana said: “I spoke to her that night. The final call she made, according to [the police], was to me.

He remembered Diana as being “in quite a nice place,” thinking that after her return from Paris, she would turn a fresh leaf.

He added, “She was determined to try and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty.

She also desired to visit her sons, Princes William and Harry.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Kay asserted that the Palace put the late princess under “enormous pressure” to limit her acquaintance.

Also Read Queen and Charles’ silence on Diana’s anniversary may cause criticism Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fear provoking criticism. If the future king...