Feroze Khan reveals who is his spiritual guide to his fans

This is why Feroze Khan changed his decision to leave showbiz!

Earlier in 2020, Feroze declared that he would leave the entertainment business.

Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan has finally told his web fans who his Sheikh is. The Habs player uploaded a photo of himself with his guru and wrote, “My teacher, my love.”

On Tabish Hashmi’s show earlier in 2021, the actor said he would not tolerate any accusations against his Sheikh.

“Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that), this is not a joke for anyone,” the Khaani hero mentioned after Tabish quipped about his relationship with his Sheikh.

On Tabish Hashmi's show earlier in 2021, the actor said he would not tolerate any accusations against his Sheikh.

"Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that), this is not a joke for anyone," the Khaani hero mentioned after Tabish quipped about his relationship with his Sheikh.

"It is my personal thing and I think it was stupid of me to share something so personal on such a platform (social media) because you don't direct somebody like that. I respect that person. This is sensitive and very personal to me," Feroze said. Have a look at his picture with his Sheikh. Following numerous encounters with a spiritual guide she refers to as Sheikh Sahab, Feroze declared in 2020 that he would leave the entertainment industry. The actor afterwards revealed that his Sheikh had advised him to continue in the industry and to use his job to communicate a positive message.