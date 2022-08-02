Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Feroze Khan reveals who is his spiritual guide to his fans

Feroze Khan reveals who is his spiritual guide to his fans

Articles
Advertisement
Feroze Khan reveals who is his spiritual guide to his fans

This is why Feroze Khan changed his decision to leave showbiz!

Advertisement
  • Feroze Khan has finally revealed who his spiritual guide is.
  • The Habs player uploaded a photo of himself with his guru and wrote, “My teacher, my love”.
  • Earlier in 2020, Feroze declared that he would leave the entertainment business.
Advertisement

Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan has finally told his web fans who his Sheikh is. The Habs player uploaded a photo of himself with his guru and wrote, “My teacher, my love.”

On Tabish Hashmi’s show earlier in 2021, the actor said he would not tolerate any accusations against his Sheikh.

“Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that), this is not a joke for anyone,” the Khaani hero mentioned after Tabish quipped about his relationship with his Sheikh.

Advertisement

“It is my personal thing and I think it was stupid of me to share something so personal on such a platform (social media) because you don’t direct somebody like that. I respect that person. This is sensitive and very personal to me,” Feroze said.

Have a look at his picture with his Sheikh.

Following numerous encounters with a spiritual guide she refers to as Sheikh Sahab, Feroze declared in 2020 that he would leave the entertainment industry.

The actor afterwards revealed that his Sheikh had advised him to continue in the industry and to use his job to communicate a positive message.

Advertisement

Also Read

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah sparked a lot of dating rumours
Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah sparked a lot of dating rumours

The duo is making headlines these days for their iconic drama Habs....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Larsa Pippen criticized Guerdy Abraira calling her the ‘fakest’ housewife
Larsa Pippen criticized Guerdy Abraira calling her the ‘fakest’ housewife
Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attended Sidharth-Kiara's reception
Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attended Sidharth-Kiara's reception
Alicia and John to favorite former characters for 2023 Super Bowl commercials  
Alicia and John to favorite former characters for 2023 Super Bowl commercials  
Kelis reveals what she really thinks about her hit song Milkshake
Kelis reveals what she really thinks about her hit song Milkshake
Kendall Jenner fans accused her for photoshop fail
Kendall Jenner fans accused her for photoshop fail
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is out now
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story