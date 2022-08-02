Feroze Khan reveals who is his spiritual guide to his fans

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah sparked a lot of dating rumours
The duo is making headlines these days for their iconic drama Habs....
Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan has finally told his web fans who his Sheikh is. The Habs player uploaded a photo of himself with his guru and wrote, “My teacher, my love.”
On Tabish Hashmi’s show earlier in 2021, the actor said he would not tolerate any accusations against his Sheikh.
“Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that), this is not a joke for anyone,” the Khaani hero mentioned after Tabish quipped about his relationship with his Sheikh.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.