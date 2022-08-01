Following the global success of Top Gun: Maverick, Reese Witherspoon will star in Legally Blonde 3

In her most recent interview, Reese Witherspoon discussed the third instalment of her blockbuster film Legally Blonde.

The Oscar-winning actress confessed to USA Today that the worldwide popularity of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick was what spurred the franchise to produce a third instalment.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way. It’s just like Top Gun: Maverick. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” she told outlet.

The Sweet Home Alabama star continued,

“So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then.”

This was furthered by the Wild actress’s statement,

“I feel like these characters are my friends, so I protect them. I would never create a substandard, subpar version of their tale.

Although Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have already agreed to create the screenplay for the most recent sequel, there is still no word on when it will be released.