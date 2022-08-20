Emilia Clarke receives an apology from Foxtel Group.

The famous Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has received an apology from the Australian TV network Foxtel after the channel’s CEO made derogatory remarks about her at the premiere of the GOT prequel series, House of the Dragon.

In a speech he gave on Wednesday at the Sydney premiere of the newest program, Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany was open and honest with the media about his initial impressions of Game of Thrones (GOT), in which Emilia Clarke portrayed the iconic Daenerys Targaryen.

I was like, ‘What’s this program with the dumpy-looking chick who walks into the flames?’ he joked. Delany anticipated hearing laughter from the audience, so he wasn’t at all prepared for the icy response he got.

One attendee told Crikey, “It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along, but people in the room were plainly stunned by it.” There was a small gasp.

In a statement issued following the event, a representative for Foxtel Group defended Delany’s inflammatory remarks.

According to The Wrap, “The Foxtel Group apologizes if his statements were misinterpreted and offended anyone.”

The intention was to demonstrate how Emilia Clarke developed from a comparatively unknown actor to one of the most recognizable and well-liked actresses in television and film, as well as how for him, Games of Thrones was something quite unusual for television in 2011.

The 35-year-old Clarke has not yet responded to the reports.

