Furious royal couple will read every word of the revenge book

The royal analyst tells, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be incensed by Tom Bower’s shocking allegations in his book Revenge.

The editor-in-chief of Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, reportedly appeared on a recent episode of Palace Confidential, according to Express.

They’ll be hysterical over this book, she predicted. They’ll probably just remark, “Oh, it’s just noise in public,” but they’ll be paying attention to every word, you know?

They probably finished it by now, she continued.

“They presumably asked Sunshine Sachs to get someone to read it as well and go through, to see where they can, you know, get their lawyers out,” said the author.

The unofficial biography contains assertions regarding the separation between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family.

According to the British author of the book, the Duke of Sussex received criticism from his Eton friends for courting Meghan.

Meghan apparently confronted Harry’s pals on their viewpoints after comments about sexism, feminism, and transgender individuals “ricocheted through the living rooms and dining rooms.”