Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira.

The PR student had previously worked at his production.

She started seeing another man after Pique.

Advertisement

Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira, his 12-year girlfriend, with Clara Chia Marti since they started dating in February 2022 when he was still committed to the singer.

Two months after splitting from the Waka Waka hitmaker, the Barcelona star made his relationship with the PR student who had previously worked at his production business Kosmos official.

The two were allegedly dating for months before deciding to go public with their relationship, according to numerous accounts that have surfaced since their public debut.

According to Sources, Adriana Dorronsoro stated on El Programa del Verano that Pique and his current girlfriend had been dating since the beginning of February.

“Shakira knew about the football player affairs. She observed that he was going on romantic dates with this new girl, that he had introduced her to his workplace, and that he had developed feelings for her,” she continued.

That’s why she chose to end her relationship with Pique, Dorronsoro said. Their relationship ended as a result of this girl.

Advertisement

According to a different journalist, Marisa Martin-Blazquez, the Colombian singer gave Pique another chance after learning about his infidelity.

However, Marti started seeing another man after learning about this, which helped her win the situation.

Martin-Blazquez claimed that Clara Chia “felt guilty and hooked up with a guy, and when Pique found out, he became itchy and resumed the connection.”

Pique had already broken up with Shakira when Marti entered his life, according to a person close to him who spoke to Antonio Rossi.

According to sources, he claimed that there was no cheating and that he intended to end the relationship.

As Pique claims, she arrived after their relationship had already ended, “let’s see how they leak information.”

Advertisement

Also Read Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira since 2016: She was warned Jordi Martin claims that Gerard Pique has been unfaithful to Shakira. Shakira...