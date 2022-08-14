Has Mahesh Babu begun filming, next film from Trivikram Srinivas?

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a picture of her hubby Mahesh Babu.

SSMB28 is expected to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2023.

As the fans sit tight for Mahesh Babu and chief Trivikram Srinivas’ profoundly expected flick, SSMB28 to go on floors, Namrata Shirodkar has dropped an image of her hubby on one of his shoots.

In the still, the genius should be visible presenting in a dark pantsuit and a pink shirt. She subtitled the still, “Shoot Day!!”. We might want to illuminate you here that the entertainer is going for a promotion in Hyderabad and not SSMB28.

In the interim, Namrata additionally shared one more photo on the photograph sharing application with her hubby.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata entertainer should be visible kissing his darling on her head in the image from their new excursion. The post was inscribed, “No place like heaven.”

Indeed, after blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja, fans enthusiastically hold on to see what these two concoct straightaway. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are holding hands in the wake of 12 difficult years.

This yet-to-be-named film is probably going to stir things up around town separates the mid year of 2023. The movie producer has composed a drawing in script for Mahesh Babu himself and it is accepted that it will have something for all areas of the crowd.

Moreover, the Spyder star won’t be displayed in an ever seen-before symbol in SSMB28.

Pooja Hegde is the main woman in the show. For the unversed, the two stars were before matched on-screen in the 2019 flick, Maharshi.

Additionally, the Beast entertainer is working with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after the 2018 show Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

S Radhakrishna is bankrolling SSMB28 under the flag of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Presently, coming to the specialized team, while S Thaman is ready the venture as the music author, PS Vinod is the cinematographer.

