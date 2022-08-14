Pics: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding anniversary

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got hitched on this very day last year, following 13 years of dating.

The couple have finished one entire year as man and spouse.

They barely at any point avoid communicating their affection for one another in the virtual world.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are commending their most memorable marriage commemoration today on the fourteenth of August.

The stunning lovebirds got hitched on this very day last year, following 13 years of dating one another. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s more youthful girl, maker, and design beautician Rhea Kapoor, got hitched to her first love Karan in a cozy function, at her folks’ Juhu home in Mumbai.

Albeit a special arrangement with a couple of loved ones, their wedding stood out as truly newsworthy. What’s more, presently, they have previously finished one entire year as man and spouse.

Both Rhea and Karan are very dynamic on their web-based entertainment spaces. They barely at any point avoid communicating their affection for one another in the virtual world.

Besides, they additionally share cherished up photographs with one another, making their fans and adherents faint over their certain science. Aside from their soft photographs, the couple likewise prefers to pictures and recordings from their different travel experiences.

For the unversed, Rhea and Karan are significant travel fans and like to visit new nations and spots now and again.

Let’s have a look at 10 pictures of the husband and wife team to celebrate their special day and illustrate why they are the best travellers in the world.

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani initially met each other on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Aisha’s set, where the two were filling in as right hand maker and partner chief, separately.

They turned out to be dear companions and in a split second felt an association between them. Before long love began to mix between Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as they began getting to know each other. They dated for quite a long time prior to diving in!

