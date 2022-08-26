Advertisement
Hollywood actress Amber Heard fails to impress Meghan Markle

Hollywood actress Amber Heard fails to impress Meghan Markle

Hollywood actress Amber Heard fails to impress Meghan Markle with her thoughts about women. In the first episode of her brand-new podcast Archetypes the wife of Prince Harry, looked at the stereotypes that women encounter, ostensibly avoiding Hollywood starlet Amber.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed her outrage at an outdated commercial that said: “women are fighting greasy pans” in her recently released podcast, but she said absolutely nothing about the actress’s apology for losing the widely publicized defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Heard expressed her grief that the amount of evidence was insufficient to counter my ex-excessive husband’s power, influence, and sway in her initial statement following the defamation trial’s defeat.

Added her: “Considering what this ruling means for other women, I’m even sadder. It is a failure. It turns back time to a time when a woman who spoke out and out may face public humiliation and shame. The notion that violence against women should be regarded seriously is weakened by this.”

Meghan, though, seemed hesitant and refrained from becoming involved in any fresh issue. She had already come under fire for speaking out against the US overturning of Roe v. Wade and making hints that she might go to Washington D.C. to protest.

