House of the Dragon: Check out the first exclusive look

The first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon showed Matt Smith engaging in a daring tryst with his mistress Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), shocking viewers.

Fans were shocked by the steamy scene the 39-year-old actor who portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen performed at a brothel he had rented out for an orgy for the soldiers on the King’s Watch.

Following the passing of Viserys’ son Baelon, Daemon, who is now the assumed prince, delivers a speech, with his devoted allies awkwardly pausing their acts to listen.

The controversial scenes sparked reactions from fans, who were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the star’s role, with one saying: “I’ll never forgive House of the Dragon for making me watch Matt Smith have….”

Another typed: ‘We watched #HouseoftheDragon last night and it was great! But I did struggle to watch Matt Smith doing the dirty.. never in my life did I expect to see one of my favorite DW guys in that kind of scene.’

One fan wrote: ‘I had such a crush on Matt Smith up until his sex scene in House of the Dragon, while a second typed: ‘I don’t know if I can hack watching Matt Smith bang every week in #HouseoftheDragon. Even with long blonde hair he is still Doctor Who.’