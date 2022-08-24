House of the Dragon star Emily Carey deletes here Twitter account

Emily Carey deleted her Twitter account after receiving criticism for “humanising her villainous character”.

Emily Carey, star of House of the Dragon, disclosed that she deleted her Twitter account after receiving criticism for “humanising her villainous character” in the series.

Emily was criticised on social media by “Rhaenyra superfans” who claimed she did not “comprehend the source material,” the spin-off book Fire and Blood by Martin.

The actress revealed to News Corp Australia that the criticism caused her to remove her social media accounts.

“I will say I did delete Twitter because it’s just so loud. Even when it’s good, there’s so many and it’s so loud”, she said.

She said, “I love the buzz, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes it can be overwhelming, and that’s me being completely transparent.”

The actress also revealed that following outrage, she deleted a tweet in which she stated, “I stand by what I said in the panel. Alicent is not the villain, folks. When we meet her, she’s a child, a product of the patriarchy. Just you wait and see. Maybe you’ll sympathise.”

“Post Comic-Con there was a lot of noise, but what’s really lovely is a lot of fans noticed that I switched off Twitter and have come to me on other platforms that I use more often and have messaged me making sure I’m OK,” Emily said.

