Ira Khan spot dad Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha poster

One of the most anticipated Bollywood movies is Laal Singh Chaddha.

It is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ira Khan, who is Aamir Khan’s daughter, talked about how excited she was for her dad’s movie to come out.

Ira Khan, who uses social media a lot, went on Instagram to talk about how excited she was for the movie. She posted a picture of a big sign for Laal Singh Chaddha on the road with the word “excited” written on it. “Let the countdown begin” was the title of the story. In her next post, she also told her followers that advance bookings for the movie were now open and asked them to do so right away. Laal Singh Chaddha is slowly getting the kind of buzz it needs to have a great start at the box office. People have liked both the trailer and the songs.

On August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha comes out at the same time as Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Both movies are coming out in theatres, and we can’t wait to see them. The screening of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s movie yesterday got good reviews, which should help the movie a lot.

