Is Tom Cruise leaving Mission: Impossible franchise?

Mission: Impossible director talks about Tom’s exit rumour.

He has been working with the actor for 15 years.

Tom Cruise is famous for his Mission: Impossible series.

Advertisement

Christopher McQuarrie discussed Tom Cruise departing Mission: Impossible in a podcast interview. In prior claims by an international entertainment news agency, insiders stated that Cruise was intending to leave the franchise after its impending two sequels in 2023 and 2024.

McQuarrie neither refuted nor verified the rumour, insisting, “Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true.”

He then recalled a story from many years ago, “We were in Birmingham shooting a scene between Tom and Haley [Atwell]. The next day I read an article in the paper that said Tom and four other guests went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant. I read that Tom insisted on sitting at a table not in a private room but in the main restaurant with the other diners and that Tom ordered three orders of chicken masala because he liked it so much.”

He added, “I called Tom the next day and said, ‘There’s something weird about this article. It’s 100 per cent factually correct!’” McQuarrie quipped, “That’s the first time I’ve read an article in which everything happened exactly as written.”

Also Read Tom Cruise wows his fans with paragliding skills Tom Cruise, the famous paraglider, flew over the head of her lone...