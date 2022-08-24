It’s “no surprise” that Prince Harry moved to California

Prince Harry relocated to continue the to California.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry relocated to California to continue the legacy of his mother Princess Diana.

In a recent interview with Kinsey Schofield, royal author Christopher Anderson acknowledged that the Duke of Sussex’s move to the US is ‘no coincidence’ given Diana’s desire to make the similar move.

“Sometimes it feels like Prince Harry’s actions lean more towards that Spencer blood,” said Ms. Schofield.

“Well, it’s no coincidence that he ended up in Montecito and Dodi had already bought Julie Andrews’ former Malibu mansion,” Mr. Anderson said.

“Diana wanted to settle down in California. She would have recognized his need to leave and take that action.

The younger son of Diana would not have wanted him to “leave the Royal Family,” Mr. Anderson acknowledged.”

Meanwhile, “Harry intended to entirely renounce his military honors and leave the family.

