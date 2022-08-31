IU and Park Bo Gum will reunite for a new Korean drama

. The pair previously co-starred in the Korean drama The Producers.

IU and Park Bo Gum will share a screen together after more than six years.

IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, confirmed on August 26 that she is in talks with the My Mister production and is reviewing the script written by Im Sang Choon.

However, they clarified that while nothing was yet ‘set in stone’ yet, “She has received a casting offer for the drama and is currently in talks to appear.”

Park Bo Gum was reportedly considered for the male lead role in My Mister, according to sources from Pinkvilla.

It has been months since Park Bo Gum completed his required military service and returned home.

In response to the news, the actor’s agency stated that they have not yet received a casting offer for the role.

Previously, Park Bo Gum and IU co-starred in the Korean drama The Producers and collaborated on a music video.

