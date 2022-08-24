Jacqueline Fernandez told ED she earned her FDs legally

Jacqueline Fernandez responded to the Enforcement Directorate.

The actor stated that she made the investments using her own money.

ED has seized Jacqueline’s fixed deposits.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was recently listed as an accused in the extortion case worth 200 crores linked to con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, responded to the Enforcement Directorate after they attached several of her fixed deposits in the case. The actor stated that before getting in touch with Sukesh, she had made the investments using her money.

As a result of the Enforcement Directorate’s inquiries, Jacqueline was connected to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. According to the investigation, the conman sent expensive gifts to Jacqueline using the proceeds of his illegal operations. He has been accused of extorting money by defrauding prominent individuals, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

In the most recent case development, ED has seized Jacqueline’s fixed deposits. She reportedly objected and argued that the deposits were not made using the claimed proceeds of crime in a response to the PMLA adjudicating authority. The actor stated that deposits were made from his or her own lawful sources of income and that they were made long before Chandrashekhar, the main accuser, was even aware that he or she existed. In response, Jacqueline noted that the only thing that could be said about her in this particular situation is that she is the “receiver of the gifts.”

Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed that Sukesh gave her three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci workout outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet made of multicoloured stones, and two Hermes bracelets, according to the ED’s disclosure statement submitted last year. She was also given a Mini Cooper, which she later gave back.

Following the link’s discovery, photos of Jacqueline and Sukesh on social media also suggested the two were dating. The actor initially disputed this, but eventually confirmed it to the agency, according to sources. Jacqueline’s attorneys have insisted that she is not an accused party in the case, but rather a victim.

