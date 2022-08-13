Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi remembering their mom, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered their mom Sridevi on her birthday.

Both shared heartwarming photos on social media as they paid tribute to her.

Janhvi wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday”.

Advertisement

Sridevi was not only an unbelievable star who was cherished by a large number of fans across the globe yet in addition a hovering mother to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and she had a lovely approach to showing it.

On her introduction to the world commemoration, Janhvi and Khushi went all on a memorable mission their Mumma in a charming manner.

Both of Sridevi’s little girls reviewed valuable minutes with their mother and shared endearing photographs via online entertainment as they honored their late mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi turned back the clock to impart a youth photograph to her late mother Sridevi. In the charming photograph, Sridevi should have been visible holding to her daughter Janhvi. Janhvi as a young lady was in wonderment of her mother in the photograph.

Sharing it, Janhvi expressed, “Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever.”Khushi Kapoor, on the hand, took to web-based entertainment to share a photograph in which she is seen with her late mother Sridevi.

Khushi should be visible getting a kiss from her mother in the charming photograph from old fashioned day. The two Kapoor sisters recalled their mother in an endearing manner on her exceptional day.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

In a new talk with NDTV GoodTimes, Janhvi Kapoor had talked for a long time about how her mother Sridevi was a container Indian genius once upon a time. She additionally reviewed how her mother was delicate on the sets while shooting and alluded to her as an ‘anomaly.’

Janhvi said, “Through her films, the person that she was, seeing her on sets and the kind of sensitivity that she brought, I think that can never happen twice. She is an anomaly. What she has given to our country and to the world, through her artistry, is unparalleled and I think it happens only once in a blue moon.”

Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai. Her unexpected and terrible demise because of incidental suffocating stunned the world and left her relatives devastated.

Also Read Ananya Panday recalls DDLJ pose in Green fields Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She...