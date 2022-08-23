Jennifer Garner with her boyfriend John Miller attended her ex’s second marriage

The actress can be seen in pictures obtained sporting a navy t-shirt and light blue striped linen slacks to look effortlessly cool.

Garner took some time out of her visit to pose for photos with admirers and seemed to be in a good mood.

Jennifer Garner made an appearance with her boyfriend John Miller during her children’s father’s second marriage to Jennifer Lopez this weekend, she was all smiling.

While her three children were away from home attending Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding in Savannah, Georgia, Garner spent some time with her little-seen partner.

The actress, her father, William John Garner, and her boyfriend, John Miller, were having a very realistic Saturday afternoon. Fans spotted the trio while they were in South Charleston, West Virginia, shopping at Sam’s Club.

The actress is undoubtedly keeping busy; earlier this week, she was spotted filming a new series called The Last Thing He Told Me in downtown Austin, Texas.

