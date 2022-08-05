Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s unsealed documents from case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s unsealed documents from the case.

After the defamation verdict, the legal dispute between Johnny and Amber will continue.

Throughout the trial, the defence team for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made an effort to refute Amber Heard’s claims of abuse. This was accomplished, among other things, by calling into question the veracity of pictures the Aquaman actress took off her face while it was bruised and asserting that they were actually altered or made up.

However, the situation has changed as a result of released documents analyzed by The Daily Beast (via Insider), which suggest that Depp might have altered pictures of himself that were offered as proof.

The main issue in this dispute concerns inconsistencies in the dates on images of Johnny Depp that were provided by the actor’s attorneys after an alleged incident with Amber Heard.

The problem is that the image was supposed to have been created in 2015, but its production date was really 2019.

Another image, which didn’t have a creation date, was modified in 2020, according to the records. As a result, Heard’s team asserted that these photos had been altered, which is exactly what she was charged with. as claimed by the attorneys in the previously-sealed materials.

The accusations made by Amber Heard’s lawyers in these new documents, however, go further. Any recordings Depp may have of his ex-wife must be provided to the attorneys, according to their request. They assert that Johnny and his crew also modified the aforementioned audio.