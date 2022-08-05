Johnny Depp’s former co-star shares how she learned gay meaning.

Johnny Depp is back after being absent from the spotlight for a few years.

Ricci described how she first came to understand what being homosexual meant

After being absent from the spotlight for a few years due to charges of domestic abuse, Johnny Depp is back.

One of his former co-stars, Cristina Ricci, claimed that Winona Ryder, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend, requested him to explain what it means to be gay to her.

In a recent interview, Ricci described how she first came to understand what being homosexual meant while working as a child actor on the set of Mermaids with Winona Ryder, who called her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp and asked him to explain.

She claimed, “is actually the one who defined homosexuality for me when I was nine years old.”

“On the scene, there was a conflict, and someone wasn’t treating others nicely. Oh, well, he might be homophobic, they said. I responded, “Well, I don’t understand what that is,” after which “She remembered. “When Winona said, “I don’t know how,” she put me on the phone with Johnny while I was in her trailer. And Johnny told me how it worked.”

Shortly after they began dating in 1993, Depp and Ryder called it quits. Ricci claimed Depp gave her “the simplest basic” explanation of what it meant to be gay.

